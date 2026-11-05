📣 West Valley City Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

West Valley City has some solid options right now if you like closing deals and building relationships. These roles range from entry-level trainee to seasoned sales leader.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead B2B growth with mechanics, garages, and fleets while managing a commercial sales team. Good fit if you know auto parts, like coaching others, and don’t mind a hands-on role that includes planning routes and visiting customers.

Employer: IICRC / ServiceMaster franchise

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission/bonus

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, company vehicle or allowance, professional development

Run sales for commercial cleaning and restoration services, from new contracts to big reconstruction projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years B2B sales and want to lead a team, work with property managers and insurers, and grow a local book of business.

Employer: True North Group

Location: West Valley City, UT (territory role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped weekly commission + weekly draw pay + bonuses

Requirements: Must obtain Health and Life Insurance license before starting (fees reimbursed after you join)

Entry-level sales role selling workplace supplemental insurance and protecting families. You get structured training, field coaching, and a clear growth path—good for someone hungry to learn sales with no prior experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a match. And don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.