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📣 West Valley City Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
West Valley City has some solid options right now if you like closing deals and building relationships. These roles range from entry-level trainee to seasoned sales leader.
Commercial Sales Manager – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: West Valley City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead B2B growth with mechanics, garages, and fleets while managing a commercial sales team. Good fit if you know auto parts, like coaching others, and don’t mind a hands-on role that includes planning routes and visiting customers.
Sales Manager – Facility Cleaning & Reconstruction (ServiceMaster Franchise / IICRC)
- Employer: IICRC / ServiceMaster franchise
- Location: West Valley City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission/bonus
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, company vehicle or allowance, professional development
Run sales for commercial cleaning and restoration services, from new contracts to big reconstruction projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years B2B sales and want to lead a team, work with property managers and insurers, and grow a local book of business.
Sales Agent Trainee – True North Group
- Employer: True North Group
- Location: West Valley City, UT (territory role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Uncapped weekly commission + weekly draw pay + bonuses
- Requirements: Must obtain Health and Life Insurance license before starting (fees reimbursed after you join)
Entry-level sales role selling workplace supplemental insurance and protecting families. You get structured training, field coaching, and a clear growth path—good for someone hungry to learn sales with no prior experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a match. And don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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