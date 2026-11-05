💻 West Valley City IT Openings: Multiple Senior Tech Roles

West Valley City is busy hiring for high‑impact tech roles, especially for folks who like owning platforms, security, and production stability.

Here are several standout Information Technology openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for an enterprise client)

Kforce Inc (for an enterprise client) Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range listed by employer (exact range not shown here)

Lead multiple software and QA teams building secure, scalable enterprise apps. Good fit if you have 8+ years in software dev, 3+ years leading teams, and want to drive architecture, modern practices, and AI‑enabled engineering tools.

Employer: Bosch Building Technologies North America

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on Ignition SCADA expert role for mission‑critical industrial and data center projects. You’ll design enterprise‑scale Ignition systems, integrate PLCs, lead commissioning, and mentor junior engineers, with a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Kforce Inc (for an enterprise client)

Kforce Inc (for an enterprise client) Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range listed by employer (exact range not shown here)

Senior cloud/platform role owning AWS, Kubernetes, and AI infrastructure at enterprise scale. Ideal if you have 8+ years in DevOps/SRE/Platform, deep Kubernetes and IaC (Terraform/CDK), and want to set standards for AI platforms, observability, and GitOps.

Employer: OneMain Financial

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, ESPP)

Hands‑on production operations role supporting OneMain Auto apps across Windows Server, IIS, SQL Server, and Azure IaaS. Great for someone with 3+ years in app support or sysadmin who wants to grow into SRE, automation, and cloud operations.

Employer: SilencerCo / SicoSyndicate

Location: West Valley City, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Security‑heavy role where you own CMMC Level 2 / NIST 800‑171 readiness and broader security/compliance across several companies, while staying hands‑on with Microsoft 365, identity, servers, networks, and endpoints. Best for someone with 8–12 years in IT and real depth in security and compliance frameworks.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or flexibility on requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.