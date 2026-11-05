🍽️ West Valley City Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

West Valley City’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with grocery, hotel, and restaurant employers all adding staff. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the deli team, keep the department clean and safe, and help hit sales and profit goals. Good fit if you have strong communication skills, can handle a fast pace, and want to grow into or build on management experience.

Employer: Extended Stay Hotels

Extended Stay Hotels Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: $15.00 – $15.41 per hour

Overnight role that mixes front desk support with laundry and light housekeeping. Great if you like quiet night shifts, steady routines, and hotel perks like employee discounts, 401(k), and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Harmons Grocery

Harmons Grocery Location: West Valley City, UT (Central Production Facility)

(Central Production Facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour

Lead large-scale food production for Harmons stores, train cooks, and keep quality and food safety on point. Ideal for experienced cooks or chefs who enjoy batch cooking, using industrial kitchen equipment, and mentoring a team.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and financial results. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.