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👔 West Valley City Management Roles With Multiple Openings
West Valley City has a solid mix of hands-on and office-based leadership roles right now. If you like leading teams and owning results, these management jobs are worth a look.
Site Solutions Manager – Multi-Site
- Employer: Wheeler Machinery Co.
- Location: West Valley City, UT (travel to mine sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead CAT equipment performance across multiple mine sites. You’ll manage fleet data, plan rebuilds and replacements, and coordinate service, parts, sales, and tech teams while visiting customer sites and driving continuous improvement.
Assistant Community Manager
- Employer: Bridge Property Management
- Location: West Valley City, UT
- Type: Internship (management-track)
- Salary: Not listed
Support a Community Manager with leasing, resident relations, and team coaching at a multifamily property. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in property or related work and want leadership experience plus strong benefits and tuition reimbursement.
Operations Manager
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: West Valley City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run store operations for a busy beauty retailer—leading task associates, managing inventory and planograms, and driving sales and guest experience. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years of fast-paced retail management and like coaching teams on the floor.
Field Project Manager (Data Centers)
- Employer: Convergint
- Location: West Valley City, UT (data center projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee field installation and start-up of fire, security, and building automation systems for data centers. You’ll supervise installers and subs, manage budgets and timelines, and stay hands-on with systems in the field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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