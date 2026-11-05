👔 West Valley City Management Roles With Multiple Openings

West Valley City has a solid mix of hands-on and office-based leadership roles right now. If you like leading teams and owning results, these management jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Wheeler Machinery Co.

Wheeler Machinery Co. Location: West Valley City, UT (travel to mine sites)

(travel to mine sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead CAT equipment performance across multiple mine sites. You’ll manage fleet data, plan rebuilds and replacements, and coordinate service, parts, sales, and tech teams while visiting customer sites and driving continuous improvement.

Employer: Bridge Property Management

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Internship (management-track)

(management-track) Salary: Not listed

Support a Community Manager with leasing, resident relations, and team coaching at a multifamily property. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in property or related work and want leadership experience plus strong benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run store operations for a busy beauty retailer—leading task associates, managing inventory and planograms, and driving sales and guest experience. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years of fast-paced retail management and like coaching teams on the floor.

Employer: Convergint

Location: West Valley City, UT (data center projects)

(data center projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee field installation and start-up of fire, security, and building automation systems for data centers. You’ll supervise installers and subs, manage budgets and timelines, and stay hands-on with systems in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.