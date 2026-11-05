🚧 West Valley City Construction Jobs With Multiple $60K–$130K Openings

West Valley City is busy with home repairs and upgrades, and the trades are in high demand. If you’ve got skills with tools, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Whipple Service Champions

Whipple Service Champions Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$130,000/year

Handle residential plumbing service calls, diagnose and fix issues, and talk homeowners through their options. This one stands out for top industry pay, strong benefits, paid time off, and a company vehicle.

Employer: Whipple Service Champions

Whipple Service Champions Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$120,000/year

Do residential electrical troubleshooting, repairs, and upgrades, from panels to full-home rewires. You get uncapped commissions, a company vehicle, full benefits, and 401(k) match, ideal if you want to grow your income with steady local work.

Employer: Whipple Service Champions

Whipple Service Champions Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000/year

Lead residential excavation crews on sewer and water line repairs, replacements, and installs. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ experience and want to run projects, operate heavy equipment, and mentor a crew with full benefits and PTO.

Employer: Whipple Service Champions

Whipple Service Champions Location: West Valley City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year

Support the underground team with trenching, exposing utilities, and sewer/water line work. This is a strong next step if you have 1–3 years’ excavation experience and want steady hours, benefits, and room to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.