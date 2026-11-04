🏭 West Union, IA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Union’s plant scene is busy right now, especially at CaptiveAire. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA Location: West Union, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages based on experience + monthly performance bonus

Competitive wages based on experience + Shifts: 1st (6:00am–2:30pm, Mon–Fri) and 2nd (2:30pm–11:00pm, Mon–Fri, shift premium), with occasional mandatory overtime

Work in a climate-controlled manufacturing plant doing general assembly with hand and power tools. Solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid holidays, vacation/sick time) and a stable, fast-paced environment.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA Location: West Union, IA

Type: Listed as Volunteer (check posting/employer for details)

Listed as (check posting/employer for details) Salary: $65,000–$90,000 base (DOE) + monthly bonus based on productivity and profits

Plant-floor focused role leading quality and process improvements across multiple product lines. Offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays, FSA) plus tuition reimbursement and PE license support for long-term career growth.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.