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West Stockbridge
⚠️ Winter overnight parking ban now in effect town-wide
13 days ago
⚠️ Winter overnight parking ban in West Stockbridge
The West Stockbridge Winter Parking Ban is in effect from November 15 to April 1, every night from 11pm to 7am, on all Town roads.
If you park on the road during these hours:
- You can be fined $25 for parking in a prohibited area
- You can be fined $50 if you block snow removal
- Your vehicle may be towed at your expense if it impedes snow removal
You can use municipal parking on Hotel Street and Center Street. Snow is cleared in these lots between 7am and 8am.
Questions? Contact the West Stockbridge Police Department at (413) 232-8500.
More Info: Winter Parking Ban • West Stockbridge, MA
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