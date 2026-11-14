⚠️ Winter overnight parking ban in West Stockbridge

The West Stockbridge Winter Parking Ban is in effect from November 15 to April 1, every night from 11pm to 7am, on all Town roads.

If you park on the road during these hours:

You can be fined $25 for parking in a prohibited area

for parking in a prohibited area You can be fined $50 if you block snow removal

if you block snow removal Your vehicle may be towed at your expense if it impedes snow removal

You can use municipal parking on Hotel Street and Center Street. Snow is cleared in these lots between 7am and 8am.

Questions? Contact the West Stockbridge Police Department at (413) 232-8500.