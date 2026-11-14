West Springfield has a nice mix of hands-on healthcare roles right now, from school-based therapy to plasma centers and fitness. Good options if you like working directly with people.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: West Springfield, MA (Compass program in Ludlow + Brush Hill Academy)

(Compass program in Ludlow + Brush Hill Academy) Type: Full-time, contract through June 2027

Salary: $25.79–$45.79/hour (plus possible healthcare benefits, housing, meals/incidentals)

(plus possible healthcare benefits, housing, meals/incidentals) Setting: High school students with significant needs, including Autism Spectrum Disorders

Work about 32.5 hours/week providing individualized speech-language support, with a strong focus on AAC devices and functional communication. Great fit if you’re licensed as an SLPA or SLP-CF, comfortable working independently, and want a long-term school-based role with a diverse caseload.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: West Springfield, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $18.00/hour

Schedule: 4–6 hour shifts, 3+ days/week, includes evenings, weekends, holidays

Help screen plasma donors, take vitals, and support phlebotomy in a fast-paced, patient-facing setting. Good for someone with a high school diploma, at least 1 year of customer or patient-facing experience, and who wants flexible part-time hours plus access to a larger company’s benefits and growth paths.

Employer: One on One Fit Studio, Inc

Location: West Springfield, MA

Type: Part-time, can work up to full-time

Part-time, can work up to full-time Salary: $28.00–$48.00/hour

Schedule: Flexible; in-person only

Use a private personal training studio to train your own clients and take on new ones from the gym. Best for experienced, certified trainers (NASM, ACE, ACSM, NSCA or similar) who want a professional space, flexible schedule, and room to grow their client base and income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare and wellness jobs often lead to even better roles once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.