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🚌 West Springfield MA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driver Roles
West Springfield has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like being home every day and want steady hours.
CDL-A Driver – Modified 2nd Shift (Home Nightly)
- Employer: A-C Motor Express
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.00 – $28.88 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, start 11 am–1 pm, about 10–12 hours, no weekends, home every night
Family-owned refrigerated carrier, local routes only. You’ll run tractor–trailer, handle freight up to 60 lbs, and get weekly overtime after 40 hours plus medical, dental, life insurance, HSA, retirement match, and paid time off. Clean CDL-A and MVR required; they’ll consider newly licensed drivers.
CDL Class A Driver – 1st Shift (Home Nightly)
- Employer: A-C Motor Express
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.00 – $28.88 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, start 3–5 am, about 10–12 hours, 50–60 hours/week, no weekends, home every night
Local refrigerated runs with a family-owned company, no layovers. You’ll drive 53’ refrigerated trailers, load/unload freight up to 60 lbs, and get overtime after 40 hours plus health, dental, life insurance, gym option, retirement match, and paid time off. CDL-A and clean MVR required; 1 year experience preferred.
Delivery Driver – Medical Equipment
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.50 – $23.00 per hour
Deliver and set up home medical equipment, teach patients how to use it, and keep a clean, safe vehicle and warehouse. One year of professional driving is preferred, valid driver’s license required (CDL not required for smaller vehicles), and you’ll rotate on-call for evenings/weekends. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, tuition help, bonuses, and discounts.
If one of these fits your schedule and license, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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