🛒 West Springfield Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

West Springfield has a nice mix of front-line and office-based customer service roles right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team.

Employer: Tokyo Station

Tokyo Station Location: West Springfield, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other / hourly

Other / hourly Pay: $18.00 per hour

Rotating sushi buffet looking for a friendly cashier to greet guests, run the register, answer phones, and keep the front area tidy. No experience needed and they’ll train you; evenings and weekends required.

Employer: Tempus Unlimited, Inc.

Tempus Unlimited, Inc. Location: West Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role helping home care workers use a mobile app and portal to track visits. Mix of high-volume phone, chat, email, and Zoom support, plus some travel for in-person trainings; call center or tech support experience is a big plus.

Employer: Safelite

Safelite Location: West Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead a retail/service center team, handle daily operations, scheduling, inventory, and customer experience. Comes with a benefits package valued at $10K+, paid training, PTO, holidays, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and may open the door to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.