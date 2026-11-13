West Springfield Public Schools and CAFE will host a free Book Buddies event for children ages 3–6 on Monday, November 16, from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM in the Youth Room at the West Springfield Public Library. High school students from Child Development classes will read stories with young children, do a hands-on craft, and each child will take home a free book. Registration is required and space is limited; reserve a spot by emailing Angela at azorzi@wsps.org and include your child's age.

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Springfield Public Schools - MA