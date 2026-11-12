🏭 West Springfield Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Springfield has some solid manufacturing roles right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady hours. These openings are with a major aerospace surface finishing company in town.

Employer: Valence Surface Technologies

Valence Surface Technologies Location: West Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, long-term disability, 401(k) with 3% match, holiday pay

You’ll inspect and process aerospace and defense parts, run plating equipment, and keep the work area clean and safe. Good fit if you can lift up to 50 lbs, follow written directions, and like working more independently on nights.

Employer: Valence Surface Technologies

Valence Surface Technologies Location: West Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, long-term disability, 401(k) with 3% match, holiday pay

Day-shift version of the plater role, working on commercial aerospace, defense, and space parts from start to finish. You’ll inspect parts, operate plating machinery, and follow detailed routers and quality procedures.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.