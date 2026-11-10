West Springfield schools clarify excused absences

West Springfield Public Schools remind families that some student absences may be excused with written proof, including illness, medical appointments, hospitalization, a death in the immediate family, required student court dates, and religious observances. Absences for family vacations, oversleeping, missed transportation, personal errands, tiredness, babysitting, and nonschool sports travel are unexcused. Documentation must be turned in within five days of a student’s return for an absence to be marked excused, and parents or caregivers may excuse up to three absences by notifying the school, which are recorded as Parent Excused.

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Springfield Public Schools - MA