🛒 West Springfield Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Bonuses

West Springfield has some solid retail roles right now, from steady hourly work to high-earning sales. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a busy floor, these are worth a look.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, MA Type: Full-time

Pay: Range listed by employer (varies by experience and shift)

Step into retail leadership at a high-energy convenience store, backing up the Store Manager and sometimes running the whole shift. Expect weekly pay, monthly bonus potential, 401(k) from Day 1, PTO, insurance, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus after 6 months, with open availability (nights, weekends, holidays) required.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan

Location: West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, MA Type: Full-time (retail schedule with nights/weekends/holidays)

Full-time (retail schedule with nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: $17–$19 per hour

Hands-on role keeping the showroom and backroom running smoothly—loading/unloading furniture, helping customers load purchases, and keeping things clean and safe. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, tuition reimbursement, and a merchandise discount.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan

Location: West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, MA Type: Full-time (retail schedule with evenings/weekends/holidays)

Full-time (retail schedule with evenings/weekends/holidays) Pay: Unlimited earning potential $65,000–$100,000 annually (wage range $17–$98/hour listed)

Help customers design their spaces through consultative furniture sales, with paid training and strong support even if you’re new to sales. This role offers uncapped earnings, a $5,000 performance-based sign-on bonus, plus health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and career growth.

If something here fits your schedule and energy level, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.