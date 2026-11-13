West Siloam Springs is busy with casino traffic and tourism, which means steady work for folks who like keeping spaces clean and welcoming.

Below is one solid Housekeeper opportunity posted in a few places, all for the same employer.

Employer: Cherokee Nation Entertainment (Cherokee Nation Businesses)

Cherokee Nation Entertainment (Cherokee Nation Businesses) Location: West Siloam Springs, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep guest rooms and hotel areas clean, change linens, restock supplies, and respond to guest requests with a friendly attitude. This role is active and physical (on your feet, pushing carts, lifting up to 50 lbs.) and needs a flexible schedule including weekends and holidays. A high school diploma/GED is required, and 2+ years of housekeeping experience is preferred. The job comes with a strong benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k) match, paid time off, and other perks.

(Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Same Housekeeper role on Indeed)

If this sounds like a fit, don’t wait—apply through the link that’s easiest for you and get your name in early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.