Looking for a feline friend in West Seneca, NY? These sweet cats are waiting at the SPCA Serving Erie County for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County

Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Tiny tuxedo Fern is a baby girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Fern could be your match.

👉 Meet Fern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County

Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Little Candy Corn is a mostly black kitten with a big future ahead of her. She’s looking for a family who will guide her through all the fun “firsts” of kittenhood and keep her safe indoors.

👉 Meet Candy Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County

Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Handsome orange boy Felix is a young cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of curiosity and fun. If you want a playful companion with that classic orange-cat charm, Felix is worth a visit.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Brown / Chocolate

Mostly Brown / Chocolate Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County

Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

JustaDream is an adult kitty with a beautiful brown coat and a calmer outlook on life than a wild kitten. If you’re hoping for a more settled companion, she may be the perfect fit for your home.

👉 Meet JustaDream and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray / Blue

Mostly Gray / Blue Location: Up for adoption at Petco Amherst Address: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228 Store Phone: 716-832-2373

Up for adoption at Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County (offsite adoption)

(offsite adoption) Shelter Contact for Approval: (716) 875-7360 ext.207 (offsite adoptions department)

From her description: life with a new cat like Olivia is full of joy, entertainment, and love. She’s eager to take on the world with an “excellent new family” by her side and is ready for her next adventure at the Petco in Amherst. Call the SPCA offsite adoptions team to get pre-approved, then stop in to meet her.

👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown / Chocolate

Brown / Chocolate Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County

Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Lala is a young brown beauty looking for a safe, loving home. She’s at a great age for families who want a playful cat but not a tiny kitten underfoot.

👉 Meet Lala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the SPCA Serving Erie County at (716) 875-7360 ext.207 or visit their adoptapet links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.