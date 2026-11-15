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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in West Seneca
Looking for a feline friend in West Seneca, NY? These sweet cats are waiting at the SPCA Serving Erie County for someone to bring them home and love them.
Fern
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County
- Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207
Tiny tuxedo Fern is a baby girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Fern could be your match.
👉 Meet Fern and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Candy Corn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County
- Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207
Little Candy Corn is a mostly black kitten with a big future ahead of her. She’s looking for a family who will guide her through all the fun “firsts” of kittenhood and keep her safe indoors.
👉 Meet Candy Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / Red
- Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County
- Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207
Handsome orange boy Felix is a young cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of curiosity and fun. If you want a playful companion with that classic orange-cat charm, Felix is worth a visit.
👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JustaDream
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Brown / Chocolate
- Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County
- Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207
JustaDream is an adult kitty with a beautiful brown coat and a calmer outlook on life than a wild kitten. If you’re hoping for a more settled companion, she may be the perfect fit for your home.
👉 Meet JustaDream and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olivia
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray / Blue
- Location: Up for adoption at Petco Amherst
- Address: 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228
- Store Phone: 716-832-2373
- Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County (offsite adoption)
- Shelter Contact for Approval: (716) 875-7360 ext.207 (offsite adoptions department)
From her description: life with a new cat like Olivia is full of joy, entertainment, and love. She’s eager to take on the world with an “excellent new family” by her side and is ready for her next adventure at the Petco in Amherst. Call the SPCA offsite adoptions team to get pre-approved, then stop in to meet her.
👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lala
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown / Chocolate
- Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County
- Contact: (716) 875-7360 ext.207
Lala is a young brown beauty looking for a safe, loving home. She’s at a great age for families who want a playful cat but not a tiny kitten underfoot.
👉 Meet Lala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the SPCA Serving Erie County at (716) 875-7360 ext.207 or visit their adoptapet links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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