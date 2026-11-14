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🍽️ West Seneca NY Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
West Seneca has some solid food service openings right now, from school kitchens to a busy local bakery. Good mix of hours and settings if you like working with food and people.
Bakery Clerk – The Market in the Square
- Employer: The Market in the Square
- Location: West Seneca, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy bakery department: prepare, package, and display baked goods, keep cases stocked and clean, and assist customers in person and by phone. They offer competitive pay, chances to move up, a friendly team, and employee discounts; bakery experience is preferred and you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, with some weekends and holidays.
Assistant Cook (Part-Time) – Northwood Elementary
- Employer: West Seneca Central School District
- Location: West Seneca, NY (Northwood Elementary)
- Type: Part-time, 10-month school year
- Hours: About 10:00 am – 1:30 pm
- Salary: Not listed
- Application Deadline: 11/24/2026
Great if you want short daytime hours and school-year work only. You’ll help prepare food in larger quantities for students; they ask for one year of large-quantity food prep experience and at least a standard grade school education or equivalent.
Cook – West Senior High School
- Employer: West Seneca Central School District
- Location: West Seneca, NY (West Senior)
- Type: Full-time, 10-month school year
- Hours: About 6:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Salary: Not listed
- Application Deadline: 11/24/2026
Lead food prep for a school kitchen with steady daytime hours and summers off. Requires either one year of large-quantity food prep plus a high school diploma/equivalency, or five years of food service experience (including one year of large-quantity prep) with equivalent schooling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady hours in West Seneca.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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