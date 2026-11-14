Looking for a furry friend in the West Seneca area? These sweet cats and kittens are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

All of these kitties are available through the SPCA Serving Erie County and many are staying at offsite Petco locations so you can meet them easily.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County – Offsite Locations

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Walnut is a very sweet, affectionate boy who lives for cuddles and love. He’s the kind of cat who wants to be close, soak up pets, and turn an ordinary day at home into a cozy day with a true companion. If you dream of a lap cat who will shower you with attention, Walnut may be your match.

👉 Meet Walnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (kitten)

Young (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Location: Petco Amherst, 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14228

Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207 (store: (716) 832-237x)

Nyla is a snuggly little kitten who loves affection and being near her people. She’s happy to curl up in your lap on the couch or rub against you while you move around the house. If you want a kitten who brings comfort and closeness, Nyla would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Nyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Location: Petco Amherst, 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14228

Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County – Offsite Locations

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Sage is a playful little kitten who loves to chase toys and pounce on “prey,” real or imagined. She brings a lot of joy and energy to the room and will be ready to snuggle once she’s tired out. If you’re looking for a fun, active kitten, Sage is ready for her forever family.

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Location: Petco Amherst, 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14228

Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County – Offsite Locations

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Mr Potato Head is a gentle kitten who may be shy at first. With a little patience and a calm home, he’ll show you his soft, loving side. He’s looking for a family who will help him feel safe and let his personality blossom.

👉 Meet Mr Potato Head and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Location: Petco Amherst, 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14228

Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County – Offsite Locations

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Etch A Sketch is another gentle, slightly shy kitten who just needs time to feel secure. Once she trusts you, she’ll share her sweet and loving nature. She’ll do best with a patient adopter who can help her come out of her shell.

👉 Meet Etch A Sketch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Location: Petco Amherst, 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14228

Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County – Offsite Locations

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Slinky is a tender-hearted kitten who starts off timid but warms up with kindness and time. He’s looking for a quiet, understanding home where he can feel safe and build a strong bond with his people.

👉 Meet Slinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Location: Petco Amherst, 1459 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14228

Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County – Offsite Locations

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Lite Brite is also a gentle, shy kitten who will reward patience with affection. Once she feels safe, she’ll bring warmth and sweetness to your home. She’s perfect for someone who enjoys helping a timid kitten gain confidence.

👉 Meet Lite Brite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (adult-sized)

Young (adult-sized) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County – Offsite Locations

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Miny is a young adult cat, a true “hidden gem.” She’s ready to be your best friend and take that job seriously—listening to your stories, helping you unwind, and offering a comforting presence. Her sweet, affectionate nature is sure to brighten even tough days.

👉 Meet Miny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Seneca, NY, consider visiting these cats in person or calling the SPCA Serving Erie County at (716) 875-7360 ext.207 to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and next steps. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.