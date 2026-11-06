🐱 Sweet West Seneca Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

West Seneca has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a kind family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties at the SPCA Serving Erie County would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Vomer is a young orange boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a kitten, he’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and a family ready for all the fun (and zoomies!) that come with a baby cat.

👉 Meet Vomer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Lulu is a sweet brown kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and move into a forever home. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people and learn the routine of her new family.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: SPCA Serving Erie County - Offsite Locations

Phone: (716) 875-7360 ext.207

Dusty is a gentle, tender-hearted adult cat who may be shy at first, but her love is worth the wait. She enjoys quiet moments and peaceful surroundings and is looking for a calm, understanding family who will give her time to feel safe. With patience, she’ll blossom into a devoted companion and fill your home with soft, steady affection.

👉 Meet Dusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Seneca, NY, consider visiting the SPCA Serving Erie County or calling (716) 875-7360 ext.207 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.