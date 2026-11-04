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West Seneca
📅 Fall 2026 Baby & Me storytime at West Seneca Library
3 days ago
📅 Fall Baby & Me storytime at West Seneca Library
Babies ages 0–24 months and their parent or guardian are invited to join Miss Emily for a cozy lap-sit storytime this fall at the West Seneca Public Library.
Sessions run on Wednesdays at 9:30am or 10:30am on these dates:
- Sept 30
- Oct 7, 14, 28
- Nov 4, 18, 25
- Dec 2, 9, 16, 23
When you register, you’re signing up for all dates in the session, and space is limited. After 3 no call/no shows, you’ll be removed from the list for the rest of the session, so please plan to attend regularly.
To register, call 716-674-2928 or stop by the West Seneca Public Library.
More Info: Baby & Me Fall '26 - Buffalo & Eri...
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