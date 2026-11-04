📅 Fall 2026 Baby & Me storytime at West Seneca Library

📅 Fall Baby & Me storytime at West Seneca Library

Babies ages 0–24 months and their parent or guardian are invited to join Miss Emily for a cozy lap-sit storytime this fall at the West Seneca Public Library.

Sessions run on Wednesdays at 9:30am or 10:30am on these dates:

Sept 30

Oct 7, 14, 28

Nov 4, 18, 25

Dec 2, 9, 16, 23

When you register, you’re signing up for all dates in the session, and space is limited. After 3 no call/no shows, you’ll be removed from the list for the rest of the session, so please plan to attend regularly.

To register, call 716-674-2928 or stop by the West Seneca Public Library.