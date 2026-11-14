The City of West Sacramento now offers sandbags at Fire Station #45 at 2040 Lake Washington Blvd. Pickup is available Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and each household may take up to 15 sandbags.

Sand and compost are available at the northwest corner of Village Parkway and Locks Dr. For navigation, you can use the address 2434 Locks Dr in maps. Please bring your own shovel. For help or questions, call Public Works at 916-617-4850.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Sacramento