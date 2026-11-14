West Sacramento is busy with freight and logistics right now, and that means steady work for drivers and techs. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring in our area.

Employer: Highlands Logistics LLC

Highlands Logistics LLC Location: West Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time (company driver)

Full-time (company driver) Salary: Not listed (paid on practical miles, plus extras)

Drive newer Volvo trucks with 99% no-touch freight, consistent miles, and paid detention/layover, stop, and short-haul pay. You’ll need 2+ years of experience, a clean driving record, and must pass a DOT physical and drug screen.

Employer: Crown Equipment

Location: West Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.80–$36.80/hour

Service and repair lift trucks in the field for one of the biggest names in material handling. This role comes with competitive pay, full benefits, a company vehicle, 40 hours/week plus overtime, paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: West Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.48–$33.93/hour

Learn the ropes driving a straight truck while also working the dock and handling freight. This is a good path if you have or are working toward a Class B CDL, and it includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, holidays, and more.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.