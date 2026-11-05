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West Sacramento
Free extra yard waste carts for fall leaves
4 days ago
Residents in West Sacramento are urged to keep storm drains clear during fall leaf drop by bagging leaves or using yard waste carts. You can request free extra yard waste carts by calling 866-844-1508. Learn more: https://t.co/k1BvBHRkhB
This content is adapted from materials provided by West Sacramento
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