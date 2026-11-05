Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
West Sacramento

Free extra yard waste carts for fall leaves

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyD8r_1Gp6F6EQ00

Residents in West Sacramento are urged to keep storm drains clear during fall leaf drop by bagging leaves or using yard waste carts. You can request free extra yard waste carts by calling 866-844-1508. Learn more: https://t.co/k1BvBHRkhB

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Sacramento

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments