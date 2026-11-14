📅 Learn About Amazon’s Local Data Centers on Nov. 19

Amazon is hosting a community open house to share how it builds, operates, and maintains data centers.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Enterprise Middle School, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland, WA 99353

This is a developer-organized event, not a City of West Richland meeting. The City is only sharing the information.

If you have questions about the event or want more details, please contact Amazon using the QR code shown on the event notice.