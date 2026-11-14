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West Richland
📅 Amazon data center open house at Enterprise Middle School
3 days ago
📅 Learn About Amazon’s Local Data Centers on Nov. 19
Amazon is hosting a community open house to share how it builds, operates, and maintains data centers.
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM
Location: Enterprise Middle School, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland, WA 99353
This is a developer-organized event, not a City of West Richland meeting. The City is only sharing the information.
If you have questions about the event or want more details, please contact Amazon using the QR code shown on the event notice.
More Info: Calendar • Amazon Open House
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