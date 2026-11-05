🔬 West Point, PA Science Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

West Point is buzzing with lab and pharma work right now, especially in vaccines, biologics, and assay development. If you’re in science and want to stay hands-on at the bench (or lead big programs), these are worth a look.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: West Point, PA

Salary: $129,000 – $203,100

Type: Full-time

Posting end date: 11/12/2026

Lead quality oversight for live virus vaccine formulation and filling, manage a team of quality specialists, and own key GMP quality systems. Great fit if you have 6–8+ years in pharma/biologics, people management experience, and want a high-impact leadership role with global regulatory visibility.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: West Point, PA

Salary: $106,200 – $167,200

Type: Full-time

Posting end date: 11/18/2026

Ph.D.-level role building advanced in vitro models (3D tissues, organoids, MPS) to support nonclinical safety. Ideal if you love complex cell-based assays, toxicology questions, and cross-functional collaboration, and want to publish and present your work.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: West Point, PA

Salary: $142,400 – $224,100

Type: Full-time

Posting end date: 11/14/2026

Senior technical role leading late-stage biologics drug product work: process characterization, scale-up, tech transfer, PPQ, and regulatory filings. Best for folks with strong fill-finish/sterile DP experience who want to drive commercialization strategy and mentor others.

Employer: Eurofins

Location: West Point, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Support vaccine discovery by expressing and purifying recombinant proteins and nanoparticles, from 30 mL screens up to 5 L preps. Great for BS/MS scientists with FPLC experience, strong protein purification skills, and comfort with aseptic technique.

Employer: Eurofins PSS Insourcing Solutions

Location: West Point, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9am–5pm

Develop and run PCR-based assays under GMP to support biopharma testing, with lots of small-volume pipetting and documentation. Good entry-to-mid role if you have a BS in a life science plus ≥6 months GMP and PCR experience in a pharma lab.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting helps you see how your background could fit. Share this with a friend who’s looking so you can job-hunt together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.