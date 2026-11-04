🍽️ West Point, GA Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Point’s food scene is growing, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and skilled roles, with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: Charred Oak Kitchen and Bar

Charred Oak Kitchen and Bar Location: West Point, GA

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Pay: $14.00 per hour

Grill, sauté, and fry meats, seafood, and veggies at a local spot that cares about quality. Great fit if you’ve got solid line cook experience, strong knife skills, and can handle a busy kitchen with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Charred Oak Kitchen and Bar

Charred Oak Kitchen and Bar Location: West Point, GA 31833

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Pay: $2.13 per hour (plus tips)

Front-of-house role where you’ll take orders, serve drinks, and keep the bar and dining area clean and stocked. Good for someone with a couple years of serving or bartending who likes a fast pace and flexible shifts.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: West Point, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Benefits: Tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, flexible scheduling

Entry-level friendly job handling customer orders, cash register, and basic food prep in a busy travel stop. They’re hiring immediately and will train you, with chances to cross-train and grow into other roles.

If something here looks close to what you want, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking for details on hours and growth paths in your interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.