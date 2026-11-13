West Plains has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools, metal, or cars. Here are a few strong options hiring today.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Land Systems

Leonardo DRS – Land Systems Location: West Plains, MO (on-site, no telework )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (7:30pm–6:00am), 4/10 schedule (Mon–Thu, OT possible Fri)

, (7:30pm–6:00am), (Mon–Thu, OT possible Fri) Salary: Not listed

Skilled aluminum TIG/MIG welder role on a steady night shift with three-day weekends most weeks. You’ll work on complex systems for military and commercial customers, follow detailed weld specs and blueprints, and use full PPE in a safety-focused shop. High school diploma/GED required; weld school and aluminum experience preferred.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Automotive/Tire Shop Listing)

(Automotive/Tire Shop Listing) Location: West Plains, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes benefits + paid vacation)

Lead the alignment and tire bay, handling front-end steering and suspension work plus tire mounting, balancing, and installs. You’ll also oversee shop inventory, ordering, and organization. At least 3 years’ experience and alignment certification are required, plus a valid driver’s license and ability to pass a drug screen and background check.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Automotive/Tire Shop Listing)

(Automotive/Tire Shop Listing) Location: West Plains, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes benefits + paid vacation)

Hands-on tire and wheel tech role where you run the install shop day to day—overseeing installs, checking in and labeling parts, organizing customer orders, and managing used tires. Prior auto/tire tech experience is important, and you’ll need a clean driver’s license, plus pass a drug screen and background check.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list several similar roles and are open to the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.