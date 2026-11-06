🛒 West Plains Customer Service Jobs, Multiple Roles Up to $72K

West Plains has a nice mix of front-line and leadership roles in customer service right now. If you like helping people—whether in healthcare, retail, or cannabis—there’s something here to check out.

Employer: CODES Cannabis

CODES Cannabis Location: West Plains, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients choose the right cannabis products, run the register, and keep the shop clean and stocked. Great fit if you enjoy customer service, can stand on your feet, and are curious about cannabis and its medical uses.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: West Plains, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a leadership track role running the front end of the store and supporting the pharmacy. You’ll coach the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and cash, and prepare to move into a full Store Manager position.

Employer: Ozarks Medical Center

Location: West Plains, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take calls, answer questions, and help patients with home medical equipment and services. Only a High School Diploma or GED is required, so this can be a solid entry into healthcare customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.