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🛒 West Plains Customer Service Jobs, Multiple Roles Up to $72K
West Plains has a nice mix of front-line and leadership roles in customer service right now. If you like helping people—whether in healthcare, retail, or cannabis—there’s something here to check out.
PT Budtender | West Plains | CODES
- Employer: CODES Cannabis
- Location: West Plains, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help patients choose the right cannabis products, run the register, and keep the shop clean and stocked. Great fit if you enjoy customer service, can stand on your feet, and are curious about cannabis and its medical uses.
Emerging Store Manager
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: West Plains, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year
Step into a leadership track role running the front end of the store and supporting the pharmacy. You’ll coach the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and cash, and prepare to move into a full Store Manager position.
Customer Service Representative – Ozarks HOME/DME
- Employer: Ozarks Medical Center
- Location: West Plains, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take calls, answer questions, and help patients with home medical equipment and services. Only a High School Diploma or GED is required, so this can be a solid entry into healthcare customer service.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.