undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Peoria Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Near You
Peoria has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and join your family.
Heathcliff Sh
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Grafelman Farms
- Phone: (312) 379-9414
Heathcliff Sh’s adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, flea/tick prevention, deworming, and microchip registration. To get started, you can fill out a cat adoption application directly with the rescue.
👉 Meet Heathcliff Sh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
You can also apply at https://gfrpets.org/apply/adoptcat/.
TILLY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
TILLY is a lovely brown/chocolate adult kitty waiting at the county shelter for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet TILLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COUNTY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
COUNTY is a young orange/red tabby girl with classic tabby charm, ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel.
👉 Meet COUNTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
THE 13TH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
THE 13TH is a tiny tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings.
👉 Meet THE 13TH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ECLAIR
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
ECLAIR is a brown tabby baby with a dessert-themed name and a very sweet look.
👉 Meet ECLAIR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MACARON
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
MACARON is an orange/red tabby kitten, part of the same sweet-themed group of babies.
👉 Meet MACARON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRUFFLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
TRUFFLE is a brown tabby boy, another adorable member of this dessert-named kitten crew.
👉 Meet TRUFFLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MOCHI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
MOCHI is a sleek all-black kitten with a fun, food-inspired name.
👉 Meet MOCHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHURRO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
CHURRO is an orange/red baby girl, likely to grow into a bold, beautiful adult cat.
👉 Meet CHURRO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Peoria, IL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Grafelman Farms or Peoria County Animal Protection Services, or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.