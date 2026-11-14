Peoria has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and join your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Grafelman Farms

Phone: (312) 379-9414

Heathcliff Sh’s adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, flea/tick prevention, deworming, and microchip registration. To get started, you can fill out a cat adoption application directly with the rescue.

👉 Meet Heathcliff Sh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

You can also apply at https://gfrpets.org/apply/adoptcat/.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

TILLY is a lovely brown/chocolate adult kitty waiting at the county shelter for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet TILLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Orange or Red Tabby Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

COUNTY is a young orange/red tabby girl with classic tabby charm, ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel.

👉 Meet COUNTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

THE 13TH is a tiny tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings.

👉 Meet THE 13TH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

ECLAIR is a brown tabby baby with a dessert-themed name and a very sweet look.

👉 Meet ECLAIR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Orange or Red Tabby Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

MACARON is an orange/red tabby kitten, part of the same sweet-themed group of babies.

👉 Meet MACARON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

TRUFFLE is a brown tabby boy, another adorable member of this dessert-named kitten crew.

👉 Meet TRUFFLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

MOCHI is a sleek all-black kitten with a fun, food-inspired name.

👉 Meet MOCHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

CHURRO is an orange/red baby girl, likely to grow into a bold, beautiful adult cat.

👉 Meet CHURRO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Peoria, IL area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Grafelman Farms or Peoria County Animal Protection Services, or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.