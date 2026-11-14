Sunset Sweat will take place at the Meyer Amphitheatre on November 16 from 5:00–8:30 p.m., featuring free fitness classes, local wellness vendors, and a dance party to end the night. Bring friends or a workout group and enjoy multiple workouts and wellness offerings at no cost. Learn more: https://t.co/CuS4hjKF9U

This content is adapted from materials provided by DowntownWPB