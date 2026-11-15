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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around West Palm Beach Today
There are some nice free items and plants being offered around West Palm Beach and nearby neighborhoods. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s worth a trip.
Garage Sale with Lots of Free/Low-Cost Items
Item type: Mixed garage sale items – boxes, tables, DVDs, CDs, clothes, and more.
- Location: 10600 Summertime Ln, Counterpoint Estates, Royal Palm Beach, FL
- Details: Seller mentions collectible toys from Burger King and McDonald’s, collectible cups (glass and plastic), a collectible carousel, M&M collectibles, custom jewelry, slightly used clothes, coffee makers, visors and baseball caps, plus other miscellaneous goods.
- Condition: Mixed; some items are used/collectible.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Airtight Containers
Item: Two airtight storage containers with lids
- Location: Oaks - Sunterrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Details: Good for pantry or general storage. Lip at edge is nearly broken from lid, but they are still usable according to the poster.
- Condition: Used, with damage at the edge.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Used Cat Tree
Item: Well-loved cat tree with multiple levels and scratching posts
- Location: Oaks - Sunterrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Details: Has several levels and scratching areas. Poster notes it’s ideal for someone who wants to refurbish and replace the carpet.
- Condition: Used and worn; best for a DIY fix-up.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Porterweed Babies
Item: Porterweed plant starts
- Location: Golfview Heights, West Palm Beach, FL
- Details: These plants grow fast and have purple flowers that butterflies love. Great for a butterfly or pollinator garden.
- Condition: Live plant “babies” (young plants).
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Succulent Babies
Item: Healthy potted succulents
- Location: Golfview Heights, West Palm Beach, FL
- Details: Poster says they have a few and you can ask for one or more. Good for indoor windowsills or outdoor pots.
- Condition: Healthy live plants.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Collection of Classic Books
Item: Full set of Dickens and other old books
- Location: Lake Clarke Shores II, West Palm Beach, FL
- Details: Poster has a full set of Dickens plus a few other old books to give away. Good for classic literature fans or home library decor.
- Condition: Older books; exact wear not described.
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in West Palm Beach tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.