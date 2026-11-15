There are some nice free items and plants being offered around West Palm Beach and nearby neighborhoods. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s worth a trip.

Item type: Mixed garage sale items – boxes, tables, DVDs, CDs, clothes, and more.

Location: 10600 Summertime Ln, Counterpoint Estates, Royal Palm Beach, FL

Details: Seller mentions collectible toys from Burger King and McDonald’s, collectible cups (glass and plastic), a collectible carousel , M&M collectibles , custom jewelry , slightly used clothes , coffee makers , visors and baseball caps , plus other miscellaneous goods.

Seller mentions from Burger King and McDonald’s, (glass and plastic), a , , , , , , plus other miscellaneous goods. Condition: Mixed; some items are used/collectible.

Mixed; some items are used/collectible. Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two airtight storage containers with lids

Location: Oaks - Sunterrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Details: Good for pantry or general storage. Lip at edge is nearly broken from lid , but they are still usable according to the poster.

Good for pantry or general storage. , but they are still usable according to the poster. Condition: Used, with damage at the edge.

Used, with damage at the edge. Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Well-loved cat tree with multiple levels and scratching posts

Location: Oaks - Sunterrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Details: Has several levels and scratching areas. Poster notes it’s ideal for someone who wants to refurbish and replace the carpet .

Has several levels and scratching areas. Poster notes it’s . Condition: Used and worn; best for a DIY fix-up.

Used and worn; best for a DIY fix-up. Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Porterweed plant starts

Location: Golfview Heights, West Palm Beach, FL

Details: These plants grow fast and have purple flowers that butterflies love . Great for a butterfly or pollinator garden.

These plants and have . Great for a butterfly or pollinator garden. Condition: Live plant “babies” (young plants).

Live plant “babies” (young plants). Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Healthy potted succulents

Location: Golfview Heights, West Palm Beach, FL

Details: Poster says they have a few and you can ask for one or more . Good for indoor windowsills or outdoor pots.

Poster says they and you can ask for . Good for indoor windowsills or outdoor pots. Condition: Healthy live plants.

Healthy live plants. Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Full set of Dickens and other old books

Location: Lake Clarke Shores II, West Palm Beach, FL

Details: Poster has a full set of Dickens plus a few other old books to give away. Good for classic literature fans or home library decor.

Poster has a plus to give away. Good for classic literature fans or home library decor. Condition: Older books; exact wear not described.

Older books; exact wear not described. Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in West Palm Beach tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.