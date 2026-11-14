West Palm Beach schools are busy and still hiring. If you like helping kids learn and grow, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Tree of Knowledge

Tree of Knowledge Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with small groups after school, giving pull-out reading support and interventions. You’ll track student progress monthly and team up with parents and staff to support kids who need extra help.

Employer: Academy of North Palm Beach

Academy of North Palm Beach Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Afternoon role helping run the afterschool program for K–5 students. You’ll lead fun activities, help with homework, keep spaces clean and safe, and support teachers where needed. Includes benefits like 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and professional development.

Employer: Academy of North Palm Beach

Academy of North Palm Beach Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Full-time version of the floater role, working with K–5 students during the school day and afterschool. Great if you want steady hours, hands-on time with kids, and benefits like 401(k), tuition help, and vision insurance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.