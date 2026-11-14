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West Palm Beach
📅 Spanish storytime for 4–5 year olds on Nov 15
4 days ago
📅 Spanish storytime for preschoolers at Okeechobee Blvd Branch
Bring your little ones to “Cuentos que cantan” — a Spanish-language storytime just for preschoolers ages 4 and 5.
- Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Time: 12:15pm–12:45pm
- Location: Okeechobee Boulevard Branch – Meeting Room, 5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33417
- Language: Spanish
- Who: Preschool children 4–5 years old
Registration is required and there are 25 seats remaining.
Registration closes on November 15 at 12:15pm.
If you’d like your child to enjoy stories in Spanish in a fun, library setting, be sure to sign up and add it to your calendar.
More Info: Cuentos que cantan | Palm Beach County Library Sys...
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