📅 Spanish storytime for preschoolers at Okeechobee Blvd Branch

Bring your little ones to “Cuentos que cantan” — a Spanish-language storytime just for preschoolers ages 4 and 5.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 12:15pm–12:45pm

Location: Okeechobee Boulevard Branch – Meeting Room , 5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

, Language: Spanish

Spanish Who: Preschool children 4–5 years old

Registration is required and there are 25 seats remaining.

Registration closes on November 15 at 12:15pm.

If you’d like your child to enjoy stories in Spanish in a fun, library setting, be sure to sign up and add it to your calendar.