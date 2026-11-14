West Palm Beach is busy on the money side right now – banks and firms are hiring for senior roles that actually move the numbers, not just report them.

Here are several strong Accounting & Finance openings in West Palm Beach, FL:

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000

Senior role supporting a major law firm with deep-dive analysis, budgeting/forecasting, and dashboards for leadership. Great fit if you love Excel, Power BI/Tableau, and turning complex data into clear recommendations.

Employer: New Edge Associates (recruiting for a bank client)

(recruiting for a bank client) Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Relationship-heavy role focused on C&I lending and business deposits, not just real estate. Ideal if you already manage a book of small/mid-market business clients and enjoy building your own pipeline in the local market.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Rosemary Square – West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (exempt, incentive-eligible)

(exempt, incentive-eligible) Salary Target: From about $135,000 (median around $192,000) + incentives

Advisory role serving affluent and high-net-worth clients with planning, investments, trust/estate, and credit solutions. Best for someone with 8+ years in wealth or commercial banking who can independently manage complex relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.