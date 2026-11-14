West Palm Beach is busy with big builds and growing communities, so strong managers are in demand. If you’ve led teams, budgets, or properties, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (for a Florida commercial GC)

Michael Page (for a Florida commercial GC) Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $160,000

Lead ground-up projects in education, healthcare, aviation, government, and commercial work from precon to turnover. Good fit if you have 7+ years as a commercial PM, like owning budgets/schedules, and want long-term growth with a stable builder.

Employer: Yarco Property Management

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day of a residential community, from leasing and budgets to staff leadership and resident service. Great for someone with 1–3 years in property or residential management who enjoys being the go-to person for both residents and on-site staff.

Employer: TrueBuild Partners (for a 250-person General Contractor)

(for a 250-person General Contractor) Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $140,000 – $200,000 + benefits & vehicle allowance

Field leadership role where you own the jobsite: safety, schedule, quality, and subs from precon through closeout. Ideal if you have 7+ years as a superintendent and experience in healthcare or complex commercial/industrial/education projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.