West Palm Beach retail is busy right now – lots of stores are hiring people who like helping customers and staying active on their feet. If you want steady hours, a team vibe, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a busy off-price store. You’ll greet customers, run the register, keep the sales floor clean and organized, and help stock new merchandise. This is a good fit if you like moving around, working with a team, and want a big company with growth paths.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and location; may include bonus/commission)

Step into a leadership role with a global eyewear brand. You’ll help run the store, coach the team, and deliver high-end customer service while selling fashion and performance sunglasses. Comes with a broader benefits/total rewards package and room to grow in a large international company.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; details are the same, but you can also apply here: Assistant Manager I – Sunglass Hut (Indeed)

Employer: Nordstrom Rack

Location: Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $17.70 – $18.40 per hour

Seasonal role where you can work in sales, customer service, stock, or fulfillment. You’ll keep the floor “runway ready,” help at the registers and fitting rooms, and move freight in the backroom. Includes access to benefits, store discount, and potential bonuses, with lots of variety in your day.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts and solutions. You’ll answer questions, suggest products, help with basic diagnostics, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with store discounts, 401(k) with match, health benefits (even for part-time), and growth paths in a stable, essential industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in West Palm Beach.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.