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🚌 West Palm Beach transportation jobs – multiple local driving roles
West Palm Beach has a solid mix of hands-on transportation jobs right now, from shop work to patient and package delivery. If you like being on the move and don’t mind some Florida heat, these are worth a look.
MOT Supervisor (Traffic Control)
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) crews, manage lane closures, signs, cones, and keep roadside work zones safe and compliant. Good fit if you have FDOT Advanced MOT or ATSSA certification and want a leadership role outdoors.
Diesel Mechanic B (Heavy Duty Fleet Technician)
- Employer: Waste Pro USA
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28–$34/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus (for qualified candidates)
Keep a busy fleet of heavy-duty trucks on the road while earning strong hourly pay plus tool and boot allowances, ASE incentives, and solid benefits (medical, 401(k), paid time off). Great for techs who like diagnostics, hands-on repairs, and steady shop work.
Seasonal Delivery Driver (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Ivy Logistics LLC
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time seasonal (independent contractor)
- Salary: Not listed
Holiday-season route work using your own cargo or transit van, delivering small to medium packages on set routes with weekly pay. Good option if you want extra seasonal income, speak English or Spanish, and can handle 70–150 stops a day.
Driver – Patient Transport
- Employer: Cano Health
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive patients to and from clinics, hospitals, and specialists while offering kind, safe assistance getting in and out of the vehicle and with wheelchairs. Great for someone with a clean driving record, strong customer service, and interest in healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles in West Palm Beach tend to open and fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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