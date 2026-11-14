📅 Paddle Grassy Waters under the full moon

Enjoy a guided Full Moon Canoe tour at Grassy Waters Preserve on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 4:00–6:30 PM.

You’ll check in at the Grassy Waters Preserve Nature Center, 8264 Northlake Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412, then watch the sunset and paddle as the marsh settles into night.

Key details:

Ages: 15+ (with at least one participating adult)

15+ (with at least one participating adult) Cost: $20 per person

Skill level: Not for beginners – try a shorter daytime paddle first

Not for beginners – try a shorter daytime paddle first Check-in: 30 minutes before start time at the Nature Center

Come prepared with clothes that can get wet and muddy, a water bottle, hat, sun protection, and consider binoculars and bug repellent.

Reservations are required and space is limited. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 to reserve your canoe (each canoe needs two paddlers, so sign up with a partner).