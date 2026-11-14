🏭 West Palm Beach Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Under $20/hr

West Palm Beach has steady hiring right now for hands-on work in warehouses and production. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PROTECH MEDICAL

PROTECH MEDICAL Location: West Palm Beach, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Family-owned manufacturer making radiation protection garments. Run a Gerber CNC cutting machine, handle fabrics, and help keep quality high. Great fit if you’ve used CNC or cutting machines before and want room to grow your skills.

Employer: Direct Fresh Wholesale & Export Inc

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Active warehouse role with shipping, receiving, and inventory work. You may use forklifts, cherry pickers, RF scanners, and help build pallets while keeping the warehouse clean and organized.

Employer: FedEx

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Part-time (warehouse)

Pay: $17.70 – $18.20 per hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced package handling with loading, unloading, and sorting. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits after a short wait. Good option if you want steady hours, a workout on the job, and room to move up.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.