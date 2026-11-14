🏥 West Palm Beach Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Palm Beach healthcare is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home health to lab work. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: St. Mary's Medical Center

St. Mary's Medical Center Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary/Bonus: Up to $25,000 sign-on bonus (paid over 24 months)

Work in a Level 1 Trauma Center with advanced tech, in either pediatrics or Trauma ICU/diagnostics. Great fit if you’re a Florida Registered Respiratory Therapist (0–2 years’ experience welcome) and want strong benefits, PTO, and career development.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Full-scope optometry in a busy, well-equipped practice with a steady patient base. Offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, production bonus, sign-on bonus, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and support for optical certifications.

Employer: WELCOME HOME HEALTH LLC

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (On the road)

Type: Full-time, Home Health

Pay: $38.00 – $45.00 per hour

Provide skilled nursing visits in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and consistent assignments. Ideal if you have a Florida LPN license, home health experience, and want per-visit pay plus a supportive clinical team.

Employer: United Clinical Laboratory (UC Laboratory)

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Not listed (set schedule)

Not listed (set schedule) Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Entry-level friendly role helping with specimen receiving, prep, and data entry in a clinical lab. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and want steady hours in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.