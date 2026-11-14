🍽️ West Palm Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Palm Beach’s food scene is booming right now—lots of new concepts, hotels, and specialty spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced service, good food, and talking to people, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Hanley Foundation

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000–$55,000/year

Help launch a brand-new café + bookstore for a local nonprofit focused on recovery and community. You’ll run daily operations, lead a small team, work with local partners (coffee, juice, bakery), and get full benefits plus daytime hours (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM).

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (Downtown, Intracoastal)

Type: On-call / Event-based

Salary: Not listed

Mix cocktails at weddings, parties, and events at a luxury Autograph Collection hotel on the water. Good fit if you’re 21+, have at least 6 months bartending, and want flexible, event-driven shifts in a high-end setting.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management (Canopy by Hilton)

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (Downtown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk team at a boutique-style Hilton in downtown. You’ll handle guest check-in/out, coach front desk staff, jump in as Manager on Duty, and enjoy Hilton travel perks, benefits, and room to grow into higher leadership roles.

Employer: Prima Chefs (TuCena)

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (On the road)

Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $30.00–$60.00/hour (per delivery, plus tips)

Bring fine dining into people’s homes as a “Cena Host” for a luxury at-home dining service. Great if you have upscale restaurant or hotel experience, want a flexible schedule, and like high-touch, white-glove guest service.

Employer: Eataly

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Make fresh house-made mozzarella and other Italian cheeses daily at Eataly’s marketplace. Hands-on food production with guest interaction, plus benefits, daily family meal, discounts, and classes on Italian food and products.

Employer: PB Catering

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Seasonal

Pay: $12.00–$17.00/hour

Cook breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner in a private medical setting—steady environment, not a loud restaurant line. Requires 2+ years culinary experience, background check, drug test, and knowledge of different diets and restrictions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.