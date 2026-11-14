🔧 West Palm Beach building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

West Palm Beach has a bunch of solid cleaning and maintenance roles right now, from airports to hospitals to museums. Good mix of entry-level and supervisor spots, many with benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Affinity Management Services, LLC

Affinity Management Services, LLC Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience

Condo/community property role leading a small team, handling repairs, drywall, minor plumbing, and safety checks. Includes paid time off, fully paid medical option, 401(k), and growth opportunities in property management.

Employer: Affinity Management Services, LLC

Affinity Management Services, LLC Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)

Hands-on building role doing HVAC filter changes, plumbing fixes, landscaping, cleaning, and pool-area upkeep, with some Saturday hours. Comes with fully paid medical for you, 401(k) after 90 days, PTO, and training for advancement.

Employer: Xanitos

Xanitos Location: West Palm Beach, FL (St. Mary’s Medical Center)

(St. Mary’s Medical Center) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $16.00/hr + $0.75 shift differential

Overnight hospital cleaning role keeping patient rooms and common areas safe and spotless. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, wellness program, and discounts).

Employer: Norton Museum of Art

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hr

Keep galleries, offices, and museum grounds clean and ready for visitors, plus help with event setups. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and other benefits; some nights/weekends for special events.

Employer: Joseph’s Classic Market

Joseph’s Classic Market Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Mix of dishwashing, store cleaning, cart collection, and trash removal in a busy market. Good fit if you want entry-level work with growth potential, plus health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and a 20% employee discount.

Employer: Flagship Facility Services LLC

Flagship Facility Services LLC Location: PBI Airport, West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50–$15.84/hr + benefits

Airport janitorial role with 1st or 3rd shift options, handling floors, restrooms, offices, and break areas. Includes full-time hours, benefits, and steady, year-round work in a busy travel hub.

Employer: Flagship Facility Services LLC

Flagship Facility Services LLC Location: PBI Airport, West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 6:00am–2:30pm)

Pay: From $21.00/hr

Weekend supervisor role leading janitorial staff across multiple buildings, handling schedules, training, safety, and quality checks. Great if you have 2+ years janitorial supervisor experience and want higher hourly pay with a flexible schedule.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles in West Palm Beach tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.