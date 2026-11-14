📅 Spanish storytime for toddlers at Okeechobee Blvd Library

Bring your little ones to “Contar y cantar”, a Spanish-language storytime for children ages 2 and 3.

Enjoy short stories and songs together on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:15–10:45am at the Okeechobee Boulevard Branch – Meeting Room, 5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.

The branch is open 10:00am–5:00pm that day. You can click “Add to calendar” on the event page to save the date.