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West Palm Beach
📅 Spanish storytime for 2–3 year olds on Nov 14
12 days ago
📅 Spanish storytime for toddlers at Okeechobee Blvd Library
Bring your little ones to “Contar y cantar”, a Spanish-language storytime for children ages 2 and 3.
Enjoy short stories and songs together on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:15–10:45am at the Okeechobee Boulevard Branch – Meeting Room, 5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.
The branch is open 10:00am–5:00pm that day. You can click “Add to calendar” on the event page to save the date.
More Info: Contar y cantar | Palm Beach County Library Syst...
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