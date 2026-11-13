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🚧 West Palm Beach construction jobs with multiple openings
West Palm Beach construction is busy right now, with solid demand for skilled leaders and hands-on trades. If you’ve got field experience, there are some strong options here.
Commercial Construction Superintendent - West Palm Beach
- Employer: MEC General Contractors
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead ground-up and commercial projects for a third-generation, family-owned contractor. You’ll run the jobsite day to day—schedules, subs, safety, quality—and work Monday–Friday with benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, phone/iPad, and branded gear.
Commercial Pipefitting/Welding Superintendent II
- Employer: Corvant
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced role for a 6–7+ year pipefitter/welder who can oversee complex piping on commercial and industrial jobs. You’ll manage crews, handle MIG/TIG/Stick welding, troubleshooting, and pressure testing, with travel and a focus on mission-critical sites like data centers and healthcare.
Tub/Shower Installer (1099)
- Employer: Not listed (1099 contractor role)
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL (on the road)
- Type: 1099 / Per-job contractor
- Pay: Up to about $2,000 per day, paid per job 24–48 hours after completion and funding
Great fit if you’re an experienced tub/shower or walk-in tub installer with basic plumbing and carpentry skills. You’ll remove and install tubs and shower systems, work directly in customers’ homes, and get paid quickly per completed job, with paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same crews.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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