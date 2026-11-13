West Palm Beach construction is busy right now, with solid demand for skilled leaders and hands-on trades. If you’ve got field experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: MEC General Contractors

MEC General Contractors Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead ground-up and commercial projects for a third-generation, family-owned contractor. You’ll run the jobsite day to day—schedules, subs, safety, quality—and work Monday–Friday with benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, phone/iPad, and branded gear.

Employer: Corvant

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced role for a 6–7+ year pipefitter/welder who can oversee complex piping on commercial and industrial jobs. You’ll manage crews, handle MIG/TIG/Stick welding, troubleshooting, and pressure testing, with travel and a focus on mission-critical sites like data centers and healthcare.

Employer: Not listed (1099 contractor role)

Not listed (1099 contractor role) Location: West Palm Beach, FL (on the road)

Type: 1099 / Per-job contractor

Pay: Up to about $2,000 per day, paid per job 24–48 hours after completion and funding

Great fit if you’re an experienced tub/shower or walk-in tub installer with basic plumbing and carpentry skills. You’ll remove and install tubs and shower systems, work directly in customers’ homes, and get paid quickly per completed job, with paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same crews.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.