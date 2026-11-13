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West Palm Beach
🚔 West Palm Beach security jobs with multiple openings
10 days ago
Security work is steady in West Palm Beach, and a lot of employers here are adding new guards as the city grows. If you’re licensed and reliable, there are several solid options right now.
Security Officers Needed – East Central Florida
- Employer: Security Solutions of America
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full & Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour
- Highlights: Mix of full and part-time shifts with benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, disability, and incentive plans. You’ll patrol, monitor entrances, respond to alarms, and write reports. Must have a Florida Class D license, pass drug and background checks, and have reliable transportation and a smartphone.
Armed Security Guard
- Employer: HIGH RISK ENFORCEMENT LLC
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
- Highlights: Weekend days plus weekday evenings, with 401(k), health, dental, vision, referral program, and flexible schedule. You’ll write detailed reports, follow SOPs, and may operate vehicles like golf carts or ATVs. Requires Armed Security License, active D and G licenses, 1 year of security experience preferred, your own weapon, and reliable transportation.
Security Officer Unarmed Patrol Services
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Tue 4:00 PM–12:00 AM, Sat–Sun 8:00 AM–4:00 PM
- Highlights: Steady hours at a financial institution, focused on patrols, access control, alarm response, and customer service. Offers paid training, career growth, retirement plan, and health benefits. Looking for at least 2 years of security experience, HS diploma/GED, ability to pass background and drug screen; CPR/First Aid and guard license are a plus.
Flex Security Officer
- Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time, flexible days and hours
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour
- Highlights: Great if you like variety and changing sites. You’ll handle patrols, access control, incident response, and reports. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, and life insurance, plus free uniform and DailyPay option. Must have Florida Class D license, be 21+ with a valid driver’s license and clean record, and pass background and drug screening.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon—security roles here tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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