West Palm Beach is busy right now with sales roles, especially in healthcare and business services. If you like building relationships and growing revenue, these are worth a look.

Employer: ServiceNow

ServiceNow Location: West Palm Beach, FL (distributed work personas; see posting)

(distributed work personas; see posting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly tech sales role where you qualify leads, follow up on marketing campaigns, and help build pipeline for a major AI-focused SaaS company. You’ll get a 4-week immersive sales training and must be fluent in Canadian French.

Employer: Optimum CV, PLLC (Healthmonitor1)

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25/hour + commission potential

Field sales role visiting skilled nursing, assisted living, home health, and hospitals around West Palm Beach to open new referral partners and grow existing ones. Great fit if you have healthcare liaison or sales experience and like being on the road with clear daily goals.

Employer: Ethos

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Competitive base salary + lucrative bonus package (exact amount not listed)

Senior-level role driving home health referrals from physicians, hospitals, and community partners. Comes with an excellent full benefits package, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and is ideal if you have 2+ years of home health or home care sales.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + incentive compensation (range not listed)

Relationship manager role handling business clients with $2M–$10M in annual sales, selling loans, deposits, and treasury services. Good match if you have 3+ years in business/commercial banking sales and formal credit or underwriting experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.