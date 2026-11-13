📅 Free swallow-tailed kite film & Q&A at Grassy Waters

Learn about one of our coolest local birds, the swallow-tailed kite, at a free film screening and talk at Grassy Waters Preserve.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 10:00–11:30 AM

Where: 8264 Northlake Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (Nature Center)

Ages: 15+

Cost: Free, but space is limited

Check-in: Please arrive 15 minutes early at the Nature Center

Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management, the Avian Research and Conservation Institute, and the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will share how their research partnership is helping protect swallow-tailed kites.

The program includes a film screening followed by a Q & A with Executive Producer Benji Studt. This is a seated, indoor presentation.

To attend, reservations are required. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 to save your spot.