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West Palm Beach
🚌 West Palm Beach transportation jobs with multiple openings
10 days ago
West Palm Beach is busy and growing, and so are the trucks that keep everything moving. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now, from local box truck routes to high‑earning OTR and diesel tech work.
CDL-A Driver OTR Dry Van | Up to $3700 Weekly
- Employer: ROCKET TURTLE TRUCKING LLC
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL (OTR, on the road)
- Salary: $2,500–$3,700 per week, up to $0.85/mi solo, $1.00/mi team (split)
- Type: Contract, OTR
If you want big miles and strong weekly pay, this OTR dry van role offers 2023+ Freightliner Cascadias, no forced dispatch, and a pay match guarantee if you show your current paystub. Expect about 3 weeks out, 3–4 days home, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 dispatch support.
Diesel Mechanic B (Heavy Duty Fleet Technician)
- Employer: Waste Pro
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Salary: $28.00–$34.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
This is a hands‑on shop role keeping a heavy‑duty truck fleet safe and on the road, with a $5,000 sign‑on bonus, monthly tool allowance, annual boot allowance, and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, paid time off). Great fit if you like diagnostics, working with advanced equipment, and want room to grow your technician career.
Non-CDL Box Truck Driver | 1st Shift | 4x10s | No Nights/Weekends
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: 2365 Vista Pkwy, Unit 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
- Salary: $22.00 per hour (CDL holders: $24/hr, +$1/hr with hazmat)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM–4:30 PM, 4 weekdays)
Drive local 26' box truck routes supporting hospitals with medical waste pickup—no nights, no weekends, and steady hours. This permanent role offers overtime opportunities plus benefits, sick leave, and vacation from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in West Palm Beach open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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