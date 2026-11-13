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🎨 West Palm Beach Arts & Media Jobs – Multiple Openings Now Hiring
West Palm Beach has some fun media and creative roles open right now, from TV news to sports card live streams. If you like being on camera or behind it, these are worth a look.
News Photographer
- Employer: Sinclair Inc. (WPEC)
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Shoot and edit daily news, features, and investigative stories in full HD for WPEC. Needs 2+ years of ENG experience, strong non-linear editing skills, and a valid driver’s license—great fit if you love visual storytelling and fast-paced field work.
Junior Sports Card Breaker
- Employer: JRI Cards
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: About $58,000/year + yearly bonus
Host live streams, open sports card packs on camera, and hype up a big online community of collectors. Great for someone who loves sports, trading cards, and performing live, with healthcare, dental, vision, and bonus included.
News Producer
- Employer: Sinclair Broadcast Group (WPEC)
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Plan and produce daily newscasts, write scripts, and work closely with anchors and the newsroom team. Ideal if you have news judgment, strong writing skills, and some producing experience (journalism degree preferred).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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