West Palm Beach has some fun media and creative roles open right now, from TV news to sports card live streams. If you like being on camera or behind it, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (WPEC)

Sinclair Inc. (WPEC) Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shoot and edit daily news, features, and investigative stories in full HD for WPEC. Needs 2+ years of ENG experience, strong non-linear editing skills, and a valid driver’s license—great fit if you love visual storytelling and fast-paced field work.

Employer: JRI Cards

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: About $58,000/year + yearly bonus

Host live streams, open sports card packs on camera, and hype up a big online community of collectors. Great for someone who loves sports, trading cards, and performing live, with healthcare, dental, vision, and bonus included.

Employer: Sinclair Broadcast Group (WPEC)

Location: West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and produce daily newscasts, write scripts, and work closely with anchors and the newsroom team. Ideal if you have news judgment, strong writing skills, and some producing experience (journalism degree preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.