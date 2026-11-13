West Palm Beach is buzzing with hospitality work right now, from luxury waterfront hotels to fun dessert spots at the outlets. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest interaction, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sage Hospitality at The Ben, Autograph Collection

Sage Hospitality at Location: West Palm Beach, FL (251 N Narcissus Ave)

(251 N Narcissus Ave) Type: Regular Full-Time, On-Call Banquets

Pay: From $11.98/hour

Mix cocktails for weddings, corporate events, and rooftop parties at a luxury waterfront hotel. Great fit if you’re 21+, have 6+ months bartending experience, and want flexible, event-based shifts in a high-end setting.

Employer: Sage Hospitality at The Ben, Autograph Collection

Sage Hospitality at Location: West Palm Beach, FL (251 N Narcissus Ave)

(251 N Narcissus Ave) Type: On-Call, Banquets

Pay: Not listed

Serve plated dinners and buffets for weddings and special events in a stylish downtown hotel. Good for someone with 3+ months serving/banquet experience who can work mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays as events pop up.

Employer: Sage Hospitality at The Ben, Autograph Collection

Sage Hospitality at Location: West Palm Beach, FL (251 N Narcissus Ave)

(251 N Narcissus Ave) Type: Regular Full-Time

Schedule: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Pay: Not listed

Act as the host and concierge for about 30 rooms each day, checking rooms, coordinating with housekeeping and front desk, and handling guest needs on your assigned floors. Ideal if you have 1–2 years hotel/housekeeping leadership experience, love details, and want a set daytime schedule plus strong benefits.

Employer: The Ben Hotel

Location: West Palm Beach, FL (251 N Narcissus Ave)

(251 N Narcissus Ave) Type: Full-Time, PM shift

Pay: Not listed

Lead the evening housekeeping team, oversee room inspections and turndown, and handle guest requests. Great next step if you have 1–2 years housekeeping or hotel supervisor experience and want full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, discounts).

Employer: Bunnboh Churros

Location: Tanger Outlets, West Palm Beach, FL

Type: Full-Time or Part-Time, On-site

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Join a growing churro shop serving fresh churros, treats, and drinks at the outlets. Perfect if you speak Spanish, have 1 year of basic math/cash-handling experience, and want a fun, guest-facing role with flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.